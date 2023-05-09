In 2023, the automotive landscape is experiencing significant changes with the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs), questions remain about their long-term value. Have you observed traditional ICE vehicles depreciating at a rate comparable to some EVs in 2023? As the market evolves, it's essential to assess the impact on vehicle value. Are EVs a wise investment, or is there more to the story? Your perspective matters: Have you EVER seen ICE vehicles lose value as FAST as some EVs are in 2023? If so, name and shame! Share your insights and discuss.



Here is one example but we showed other evs like the Ioniq, Mach-E, EV6 and others getting wrecked on the used market.









Celebrating the 11 month anniversary since I purchased my Model S. In those 11 months it has lost $51,000 in value. ?? pic.twitter.com/LL5EjqLy8H — Brian Stone (@briandstone) September 3, 2023



