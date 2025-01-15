Hazmat Issues From EV Batteries Burned In California Fires Are Slowing Cleanup Process

Debris removal following the deadly wildfires in Southern California will be made more complicated by the area’s plentiful electric-vehicle batteries and other lithium ion cells, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

“It’s a little different world now today, with batteries — not just car batteries, but battery packs, people with solar, those Tesla wall batteries and the like,” he said during an interview with CNN that aired on Jan. 13. “The hazmat side of this is made a little bit more complicated, which is fine. We’ll work through that.”