He Couldn't Even Fix His Own Streets As Mayor But NOW In The Name Of EQUITY, Buttigieg Plans On MAJOR Increase In Use Of Speed Cameras?

Buttigieg said his department is embracing a new “safe system” approach urged by auto safety advocates to bolster initiatives, underway in several cities, that seek to eliminate fatalities by taking into account more than just driver behavior.



The strategy recommends pilot programs to study and promote greater use of speed cameras, which the department says could provide more equitable enforcement than police traffic stops.



AND, they're planning on lowering many speed limits.



How about a novel idea Pete. LET THE PEOPLE VOTE AND DECIDE on ideas like this BEFORE we spend the $$$?



What are your feelings??





