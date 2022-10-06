He Did It! National Gas Prices Finally Surpass $5 A Gallon

Gas prices are hitting a record high, and that news couldn’t come at a worse time. As summer kicks into gear across the country and Americans hit the road for vacation, prices at the pump reached more than $5 per gallon on average in the U.S. for the first time in history, according to GasBuddy. The crowd-sourced gas finder announced in March that the average had surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008 during the recession. AAA is showing an average of slightly less at $4.97, but it doesn’t seem worth quibbling about three cents when it’s that close. The organization also shows that California leads the country in high fuel costs with an average of $6.40 per gallon, and Georgia is the lowest at $4.41 per gallon.



