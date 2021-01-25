Head Of Technical Development At Bugatti To Head Compact Car Development For Volkswagen

Ellrott joined Bugatti in 2016 and was named director of technical development in 2017, though he has had many roles within the Volkswagen empire since he first joined them in 1996.

“Working for Bugatti has been a dream come true for me,” Ellrott added. “Bugatti stands for technological superlatives, and is therefore a particularly special automotive brand for an engineer.”

He will be replaced by Gregor Gries, previous head of powertrain development at Bugatti, on an interim basis. Ellrott, meanwhile, said he is excited for his new challenge.