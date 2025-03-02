Heads Ready To Roll At Porsche Over Declining Sales High Operating Costs

Porsche is on the brink of a major leadership overhaul, with several top managers in the firing line.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the decision - currently being considered by the supervisory board – is in response to growing criticism over the company’s slowing sales and a substantial increase in operating costs.

At the centre of the upheaval are Porsche’s deputy chairman and chief financial officer, Lutz Meschke, and its sales and marketing director, Detlev von Platen.