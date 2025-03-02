Heads Ready To Roll At Porsche Over Declining Sales High Operating Costs

Agent009 submitted on 2/3/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:59 AM

Views : 388 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche is on the brink of a major leadership overhaul, with several top managers in the firing line. 
 
According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the decision - currently being considered by the supervisory board – is in response to growing criticism over the company’s slowing sales and a substantial increase in operating costs.
 
At the centre of the upheaval are Porsche’s deputy chairman and chief financial officer, Lutz Meschke, and its sales and marketing director, Detlev von Platen.


Read Article


Heads Ready To Roll At Porsche Over Declining Sales High Operating Costs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)