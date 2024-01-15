Heads Roll At Dodge Dealer After Demon 170 Was Sold Out From Underneath US Service Member

The story involving a dealer that seemingly played musical chairs with two Dodge Challenger Demon 170s and three customers isn’t over yet. Following Dodge’s intervention to resolve the issue, the dealer now has the original car back. It claims to have terminated three individuals connected to the incident and is taking additional steps to rectify the situation. However, some sources suggest there might be more to the story.



The Mac Haik Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer in Flowood, Mississippi reportedly sold a Demon 170 out from under a customer after a deal had been struck. Then, it sold that same customer a different Demon 170 that it had already promised and custom-ordered for another customer. It turns out that one of those two customers was an active duty service member stationed in Iraq. To put it simply, the story blew up and Dodge itself stepped in to clean up the mess.





