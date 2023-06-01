Heated Seats May Make It To Electric Cars Sooner Than You Think

It’s no secret that electric cars can struggle in lower temperatures with range potentially decreasing due to the effect on battery efficiency and power being diverted to climate control systems. Now tech company ZF (also known for supplying many car makers with gearboxes) has claimed to have tackled this problem by developing heated seat belts.

ZF says heated seat belts will help drivers and passengers reduce energy consumption used to heat an electric vehicle. They will also be designed to work in conjunction with seat heaters and heated steering wheels to maximise efficiency. ZF claims that during cold weather, heated seat belts may even increase range by up to 15 percent by reducing the need for cabin air heaters.