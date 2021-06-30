Heatwave Forces Oregonians To Pump Their Own Gas For The First Time Since The 50's

The Pacific Northwest is in the midst of a merciless heat wave. Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees on Sunday, a record high since documentation began in 1940, before setting a new peak on Monday at 115 degrees. (The state's average for this time of year is in the 70s.) This unexpected and overwhelming heat has now led Oregon to announce a temporary change to the state's regulations that prohibit customers from pumping their own gas. On Sunday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced that Oregonians are now permitted to fill up their own cars—but only until the evening of Tuesday, June 29. Governor Kate Brown approved the temporary suspension.



