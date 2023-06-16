Heavy Handed Government Is To Blame For Those California Gas Prices

One year ago, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $5.01, while diesel-powered vehicle owners were looking at $5.8 per gallon. Since then, we have come a long way, but not all Americans enjoy truly lowered prices. In California, for example, filling up remains a costly affair.



At the time of writing, the national average gas price is $3.58, approximately $1.50 cheaper than a year ago. We're heading in the right direction, but we're still not where most internal combustion engine vehicle drivers would like us to be. It's understandable, especially when we remind ourselves that a gallon of regular gas cost $2.60 on average four years ago.



Read Article