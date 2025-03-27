Hefty Texan Takes Out Rage In Hit And Run Attack On Parked Tesla With ATV

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:44 AM

Views : 720 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: nypost.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 An ATV-riding Texan was a massive problem to Tesla owners when he allegedly rammed his 4-wheeler into multiple cars during an unprovoked hit-and-run spree on Tuesday.

 
Demarqeyun Marquize Cox was arrested after one of his alleged attacks was recorded by the Tesla he purposely ran into, police in Texarkana, Texas announced.
 
The 33-year-old allegedly spotted the electric vehicle sitting in the parking lot of a Golden Palace Chinese buffet while its owner having lunch inside the restaurant.


Read Article


Hefty Texan Takes Out Rage In Hit And Run Attack On Parked Tesla With ATV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)