Heineken Will Be 2023 Las Vegas F1 Race Partner

The following year's Grand Prix in Las Vegas was announced earlier this year, and it's one of the world's most anticipated F1 races. Today, the event has been officially renamed Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.



The announcement came before tomorrow's Las Vegas Grand Prix's Launch party, where drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will tear up the Las Vegas Strip. You'll also find several activities targeted toward F1 fans, such as an Esports simulator, a Pit Stop Challenge, and more.



Read Article