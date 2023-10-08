Held Accountable: Porsche Replaces Removed Jesus Statue In 911 Ad

A nostalgic video advertisement for the Porsche 911 S/T, commemorating 60 years of the iconic sports car, ignited controversy on social media when a user observed that the Cristo Rei – a statue of Jesus Christ that gazes over the city of Lisbon, Portugal – had been digitally removed from the backdrop in a specific scene. In response to the backlash, Porsche promptly issued an apology and re-uploaded the video with the statue reinstated in its original position.

The 2-minute and 30-second-long commercial showcases various generations of the 911 driving amidst settings accurate to their respective eras, accentuating the nameplate’s progression over time. Notably, the segment spanning from the 0:44 to 0:45 mark captures the Tagus River, gracefully connecting the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Almada.