Hell On Wheels: Jersey City Councilwoman That Ran Over Uber Eats Cyclist Had At Least 9 Outstanding Tickets And Tried To Bully Police Officers

The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.

DeGise slammed into Uber Eats delivery rider Andrew Black at 8 a.m. on July 19 at the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King. While DeGise did have the right of way, she also didn’t stop, or even slow down after striking Black.



