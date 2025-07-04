Hello? Are You The New Porsche Cayenne EV?

The electric SUV will finally be here later this year. With its highly anticipated debut just around the corner, the Porsche Cayenne EV was caught in a parking lot in the US with a sleek new design.

After launching its second electric vehicle, the Macan EV, last year, Porsche will add its third later this year. Although the luxury automaker shifted plans with a new lineup of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and gas-powered cars on the way, Porsche confirmed the fourth-gen Cayenne will still go fully electric.

Porsche introduced major upgrades on its largest SUV in 2024, but CEO Oliver Blume promises the EV version will “set standards in the segment as an electric SUV.”



