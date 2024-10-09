Hemi Powered Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Costs More Than A BMW X7 M60i

Dodge has revealed yet another special edition of the Durango. Powered by the 6.2-liter Hellcat engine that Dodge vowed to discontinue after 2023, the Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is a family-sized thriller and a lousy cash grab in equal measure. First and foremost, 710 horses and 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a three-row sport utility vehicle isn't for the faint of heart. Secondly, asking $113,720 for a large SUV with underpinnings that date back to the DaimlerChrysler era is appalling, especially when you remember that BMW asks $110,900 for the plusher X7 M60i. While it may not be as quick (4.5 seconds) or powerful (523 ponies), we can all agree that the Bimmer has the upper hand in many other areas. What is especially provoking is FCA US LLC debuting Hellcat-engined special edition after Hellcat-engined special edition. Does anyone remember Tim Kuniskis telling the media that Dodge will drop the Hellcat after the 2023 model year? That did not happen, and not keeping this promise has rubbed quite a few peeps the wrong way, yours truly included.



