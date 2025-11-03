Hemi Powered RAM 1500 TRX Set To Make A Comeback With More Power

Stellantis is making a course correction after Carlos Tavares' departure. Unofficially held accountable for the death of the almighty HEMI, the former CEO is now out of the way, so the V8 should be back in the game. Rumors have it that the auto giant will once again roll out the RAM 1500 TRX with a HEMI V8 under the hood. Pure muscle as the electric Dodge Charger Daytona or the inline-six Hurricane-powered Charger Sixpack could never be. That is what the RAM 1500 TRX with its HEMI engine has always been since it first rolled off the production line in 2020. The last that saw the light of day was built in February 2024, which was over a year ago. Since then, Stellantis has been uselessly trying to fill a gap left empty by its departure through the back door. However, you can't replace a V8 with an inline-six. Rumors about the HEMI making a comeback have been snowballing lately, with the TRX pickup truck being a hot topic on the table of the auto giant's head honchos.



