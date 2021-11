Hennessey, an American car tuner better known for its gas-guzzlers, announced its first electric vehicle: a $3 million electric hypercar with six wheels powered by motors and a private jet interior.



Over the years, Hennessey has made a name in tuning Dodge Vipers, Ford Raptors, and other American classics.

In more recent years, the company has also been making its own supercars like the Venom GT, which is based on the Lotus Exige.