Hennessey Goes After Porsche Carrera GT With ICE Powered Rival NOT An EV

Hennessey Special Vehicles is on a mission to change perceptions, establishing itself as a bona fide supercar manufacturer and not a fly-by-night operation. To do that, simply producing the Venom F5 and its variants is not enough, which is why it had previously announced the development of an electric 6x6 hyper-GT with four seats called Project Deep Space. But as we've previously established from an interview with director of design Nathan Malinick, Project Deep Space has been delayed. That's not because Hennessey hasn't been able to stick to its product timeline but because it decided to prioritize a supercar of a different sort, something founder and CEO John Hennessey has described as an American successor to the Porsche Carrera GT.



