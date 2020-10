While the 2021 Ford Bronco won’t reach the hands of customers until next year, Hennessey Performance has already committed to offering it with a powerful V8 engine.

As standard, the new Bronco is only available with a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four or a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, but this being Hennessey, they want more power. As a result, they will sell the Bronco with a supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine pumping out no less than 750 hp.