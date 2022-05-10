Hennessey Unleashes The 493HP Velociraptor Bronco

Hennessey, known for its outlandish tuning of popular American vehicles, has revealed its latest project: the Velociraptor Bronco.



The Texas-based company has uprated the Ford Bronco Raptor's 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine from 412bhp and 440lb ft to 493bhp and 550lb ft – a similar output to the old C7 Chevrolet Corvette. It has given the SUV a new high-capacity intercooler for better air induction, tweaked its engine-management system to increase power and fitted a stainless-steel, low-flow exhaust.



Read Article