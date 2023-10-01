Hennessey Unveils The $2.7 Million Venom F5 Revolution Track Car

Back in August 2022, Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 Roadster, the open-top version of its absurdly powerful supercar. Come 2023 and it seems that the Texas-based carmarker isn't yet done with the Venom F5. With the coupe version already sold out, Hennessey is now rolling out a track-prepped version called the Revolution.

Unveiled without much fuss and outside a high-profile event, the Venom F5 Revolution is already undergoing track testing and appears to be ready to go into production. And by that, I mean a couple of dozen units because much like the regular coupe, the Revolution will be limited to only 24 examples.

