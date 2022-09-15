Hennessey Unveils VelociRaptor 6x6 Six-Wheel Super Truck

American tuner company Hennessey revealed the VelociRaptor 600 earlier this year as a performance-orientated F-150 pick-up and now it’s made a 6x6 version of it. It won’t be on sale in the UK, with prices starting from $399,950 in the US.

Hennessey is no stranger to adding some more wheels to popular trucks, with the VelociRaptor 6x6 sitting alongside the Dodge Ram-based Mammoth 6x6 and Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6. Unsurprisingly, six-wheeled alternatives to the VelociRaptor 6x6 from elsewhere aren’t in plentiful supply, with Mercedes deciding against a follow-up to its 6x6 G 63.