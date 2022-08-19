Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Aims At A 300MPH Top Speed

American car manufacturer Hennessey has just revealed details of its new Venom F5 Roadster, a convertible hypercar designed to top 300mph. Priced from £2.5 million, 30 Roadsters will be built compared to the 24 coupes that are already on the road.

The Texas-built Venom F5 Roadster is a new rival to the Koenigsegg Regera and the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport and will receive its public debut at The Quail event this week in Monterey, California. Its price tag is set to be significantly higher than the £1.5 million coupe version that, admittedly, sold out almost immediately in 2021. The Roadster’s Production is scheduled for November.