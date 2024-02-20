Hennessy Continues Quest For A 300 MPH Hypercar

Top speed records are a very serious business. In fact, they’re so serious that Bugatti gave it up after going over 300 mph (483 km/h) in one direction. Now, Hennessey says that it’s still in pursuit of taking the record by going that fast or faster in both directions. Its CEO took to YouTube to tell some stories about its past and how it plans to hit its mark shortly. The race for 300 mph hasn’t been very hot in recent years. Bugatti was the first to successfully cross the mark, albeit in only one direction, back in 2019. It said at the time that it was retiring from top-speed pursuits.







