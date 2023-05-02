Her Name WASN'T SARAH CONNER-ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER ACCIDENTALLY Hits Bike Rider.

More details about the accident ... law enforcement sources tell us the woman made a left turn in front of Arnold before he had a chance to hit his breaks. We're also told he was not going very fast at all, although the woman did complain of pain afterward.



We're told she's in stable condition, and that no alcohol or drugs are suspected. No crime is suspected either -- our sources tell us this seems to just be a simple traffic accident.



We've also learned that Arnold took the lady's bike, attached it to his car and took it to a local bike shop to get it fixed up.



Good news, Arnold was not at fault.



