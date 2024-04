The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has finally arrived, bringing all of Toyota's SUV lineup into the modern era. It joins the remarkably similar 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, which is close in size, uses some of the same drivetrain parts, and even sits on the same platform. It makes you wonder how different they really are, and if they even need to coexist. We've compared them side-by-side, and found that it's obvious where the 4Runner stands in relation to the Land Cruiser—and where comes ahead.





