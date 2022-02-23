Here Are The Least Expensive Long Range EVs On The Market

Just a decade ago, options for affordable electric cars were extremely limited. In 2011, the only cheap EV was the 73-mile Nissan Leaf for $32,780. Eleven years later, and with increased demand and exponential technological improvements, many more affordable electric cars are arriving on the market.

Now, you can easily obtain a 250+ mile EV priced in the $30-40 thousand range, including the tax credit. Since there is a wide variety of EVs with over 250 miles of range, these will be separated into four categories: crossover, sedan, luxury, and general. Listed below are the most affordable EVs available now with over 250 miles of range.