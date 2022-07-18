Here Are The TOP TEN EV RangeGetters For 2022. What Would Be YOUR TOP 3 That You Would ACTUALLY Consider Buying Or That You Own Already?

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, was one of the few electric car advocates arguing a decade ago that drivers shouldn’t just put up with a range of 100 miles or less. He knew that if the tech was going to take off, drivers would need electric cars capable of travelling at least three times as far as the Leaf. He had introduced the Roadster in 2008, which could travel 244 miles according to the American test cycle, and then the Model S (more than 300 miles) in 2012.



So what are the electric cars with the longest range between charges in 2022?





1. Lucid Air Grand Touring: 517 miles

2. Mercedes EQS 450+: 478 miles

3. Tesla Model S Long Range: 412 miles

4. Mercedes EQE 350: 394 miles

5. Tesla Model S Plaid: 390 miles

6. Hyundai Ioniq 6: 379 miles

7. BMW iX xDrive50: 373 miles

8. Ford Mustang Mach E Extended Range RWD: 370 miles

9. BMW i4 eDrive40: 365 miles

10. Tesla Model 3 Long Range: 360 miles





Of THESE on the list which would be your TOP 3 that YOU would actually consider buying or own already???











Read Article