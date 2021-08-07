Here Are The Top Ten Cities To Own An EV In The US

Electric cars are becoming more and more popular, and that means some cities are racing to become more EV-friendly. AutoInsuranceQuote.com has put together a pretty extensive electric vehicle study to help determine which cities are the best (and worst) to own an electric car. Aside from ranking US cities related to the benefits of EV ownership, the study also provides opinions and experiences from current electric car owners, a long list of frequently asked questions, and much more. There's also a detailed description of the 10 best cities explaining precisely why they're the best. Finally, the site ranks a total of 50 cities from best to worst when it comes to EV ownership.



