Here Comes the Hate: Columnist Tries To Shame Those That Refuse To Accept EVs As Cigarette Smokers

Have you read Mark Manson’s book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck? Well, I haven’t. I only heard opinions about it. Not the kind to make me care about the book, though. But this bold, and even outrageous title for some, had me thinking about the things in my life I don’t give a damn.



Then I started thinking about the things I do give a damn about and why is that. One of them is the pollution caused by vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. We have a long history, me and pollutants.

When I was a kid, I and my folks used to regularly visit my grandfather, who lived in a city over a steep mountain, some 60 km (37 miles) away. We usually traveled by bus. Well, more of an old, smelly, and smoky huge can.



