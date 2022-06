Earlier, we posted the details of the next generation version of Apple CarPlay.



Since the posted many people have been asking to see the full list of auto companies SURRENDERING their interfaces Sorry, ON-BOARD with the new CarPlay.







So far, Toyota, Lexus, FCA and the Korean companies have not announced their intentions. YET.



We'll leave you with the one trillion dollar question.



HOW MUCH will they have to PAY apple to license the capability in each vehicle?