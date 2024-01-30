Here Is Why Consumer Reports Thinks The 2024 Electric Blazer Is The Vega Of EVs

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV hasn't exactly had a smooth launch. Owners and reviewers have been plagued with issues in the short time that the vehicle has been in their hands—not a great look for a car as pivotal to GM's Ultium-based future as the new Blazer.



While it may be too early to judge the longevity of the Blazer's hardware, its software has been quite problematic. In fact, software problems are what left InsideEV's Kevin Williams stranded in the middle of rural Western Virginia when a charging session resulted in Kevin having to abandon GM's newest electric crossover. Next came Edmunds, who experienced 23 problems with the Blazer EV in just two months. And, if that wasn't enough, Consumer Reports has finished its introduction with the Blazer EV and things aren't looking great.





