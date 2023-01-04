Here Is the NUMBER ONE REASON We Are Going To Be RIGHT About A SLOWDOWN In EV Sales In The USA, In The Next Few Years. MAYBE, Even Tesla's!

We read an interesting article the other day from an outlet that is pretty much 100% on every stand they take on any subject.



"A year ago, I made decision and invested in a plug-in hybrid. With over 6,000 miles on my Wrangler 4xe, I've uncovered the sad truth about EV charging and because of it, I won’t be buying an EV anytime soon.



Let's get real, the public charging infrastructure is a complete and utter disaster. Despite a supposed increase in EV charger installations, the number of broken, non-functional, blocked, and packed chargers is still as frustratingly high as ever. And don't even get me started on the utter chaos of different payment systems and cost structures that can leave you feeling more drained than charging up on good old-fashioned gasoline.



Let's put this into perspective. A city of 9 million people, like NYC, has a mere 41 public EV charging stations. Need I say more?

Sure, I may have initially considered purchasing a full EV, like any tech-savvy person, but thank goodness I went with a PHEV instead. Owning a PHEV has shown me all the highs and lows of EV life without having to fully rely on it. I've come to realize just how frustrating it would be to own a full EV in today's charging climate.



That's why I'll stick with my PHEV and shout it from the rooftops! I love the ability to drive electric-only, the extra power on tap, and the zero range anxiety or charging concerns. The latest and greatest PHEVs on the market already offer 40-plus miles of electric range, and that's only going to improve by the time I'm ready for my next car. I have way more confidence in the evolution of PHEVs than I do in the development of charging infrastructure in the U.S. within the next few years. It's unfortunate for EV enthusiasts, but I'm not going to sacrifice my comfort and convenience on this hill."



So Spies, you know we made the BOLD prediction that EV sales were going to slowdown in the USA over the next few years. NOT because the cars aren't decent. But because this guys EXACT experience trying to LIVE day to day with full EVs in this miserable world of EV charging infrastructure. And the fact that we think the ZEALOTS who TRULY want an EV (much smaller number than the gov't and the media want you to think) already OWN one.



And we think even TESLA won't immune.



Full disclosure, I sold all my Tesla shares on Friday for this very reason.



What say you on this subject?





