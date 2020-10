It’s hard not to compare EV upstart Lucid Motors to Tesla. There are plenty of similarities between the two companies - particularly when it comes to their exclusive focus on luxury electric vehicles - but it seems Lucid doesn’t actually see Tesla as a direct rival.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, the CEO of Lucid Motors, Peter Rawlinson, explained that the company he runs is actually after traditional OEMs, such as Mercedes-Benz. He explained that