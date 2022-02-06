Here's The INSIDE SCOOP On The 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed returns this year and we’re expecting the event to be as jam-packed as ever, with a plethora of reveals and debuts on the cards.



The event, which runs from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June, will give us a first look at some of 2022's most exciting cars and showcase the huge diversity of today's car parc.



Here's a list of what to expect:



BMW M3 Touring

BMW M4 CSL

Fisker Ocean

Ford Ranger Raptor

Genesis Electrified GV70

Lexus LFA

Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG One

Porsche Cayman GT4 E-Performance

Porsche 911 Sport Classic

Prodrive P25



