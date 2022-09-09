Here's Your Friday QUIZ. Does The New Chevrolet Equinox EV OBSOLETE The BOLT?

With a starting price of around $30,000 on the 1LT, the Equinox EV plugs Chevrolet into the critical compact SUV segment and is expected to be the most affordable EV in its class. It rounds out an electrified portfolio that covers major segments, including full-size trucks (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV). Plus, it will also be available with up to an available GM-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge.



Seems like a decent offering although you and I know there will NEVER be one for 30k street price.



But we ask you this.



Seeing it looks like a Chevrolet Bolt EUV XXL, does it OBSOLETE the Bolt?



Discuss...





