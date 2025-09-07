Hertz AI Scanner Is Charging $80 For Every Little Door Ding

A few weeks ago, we wrote about a Hertz customer in Atlanta who rented their vehicle from a location that used an AI-powered scanner for inspections. Their story of being charged $440 for a small scratch on a wheel gained some attention, and we’re already seeing similar accounts bear out. One case from another customer strikes us as even more egregious. Adam Foley went to LinkedIn to share his story, saying that a few hours after returning his vehicle, he received a notification that the system found two areas of damage of similar size. One was on the car’s roof, while the other was on the driver’s side front fender. Foley shared the fender damage in a comment to his initial post, and it does appear to be slight, seemingly smaller than a dime in diameter and not very deep. He told the Daily Mail that Hertz charged him a total of $350 in response—$80 for each dent, plus another $190 in processing and administration fees.



Read Article