Hertz Arrests Platinum Member FOUR Times For False Vehicle Theft

Antwanette Hill was a Platinum member of Hertz’s Gold Club Loyalty program when she hopped into a rental car in October of 2018. An employee thought she was stealing the car and subsequently called the police. Since then she’s been arrested four times over the incident and spent weeks in jail. Now, she’s suing the rental car company. As a Platinum member, Hill was entitled to book and collect a Hertz rental car without engaging with staff. Despite telling the employee that stopped her about the membership, the police arrested her. Three subsequent arrests between 2019 and 2021 surround Ms. Hill’s failure to appear in court over the initial incident. She’s spent roughly nine days in jail after each arrest.



