Hertz Begins Adding Tesla Model 3 And Model Ys To Rental Fleets

The Tesla Model Y has been added to Hertz’s fleet of rentable electric vehicles, joining its sibling vehicle, the Model 3. Last year, Hertz ordered 100,000 Model 3 vehicles from Tesla in a deal that still has yet to be completely fulfilled, but it has not stopped the rental company from offering a new all-electric body style available to customers. Hertz has already added the vehicle to its rentable electric vehicle page, but it does not appear to be available quite yet. One is able to be booked, but no locations are currently offering the Model Y. The Model 3 is still available in seven locations: Washington’s Dulles, Florida’s Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando International Airports, California’s Los Angeles and San Francisco International Airports, and Georgia’s Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport.



