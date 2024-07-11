Hertz Begins Selling Off Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Fleet

Hertz is now ready to offload some of its Shelby Mustang Mach-E fleet. The cars in question sport a special Hertz livery along with a handful of unique bits. Sure, the $65,000 price tag might seem steep, but for those who recall how values of past Hertz exclusives have appreciated, it might not be entirely out of line. This isn’t Hertz’s first foray into renting out performance cars. Back in the 1960s, the company ran its legendary “Rent-A-Racer” program, offering Shelby Mustangs for anyone who wanted a taste of high-octane fun, no dealership necessary. That program didn’t last, but the concept of renting high-powered pony cars endured. In fact, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT is a unique creation just for Hertz. Shelby built just 100 of these cars.



