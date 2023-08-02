Hertz Doubles Down On Electric Vehicles After Record Profits

Hertz has announced that it will continue rapidly electrifying its fleet of rental vehicles following its record earnings report for 2022.

Hertz is a clear leader in electrification in the car rental market, and buyers have responded accordingly. Hertz reported record earnings for 2022, despite numerous setbacks in the economy. Moving forward, Hertz made it clear that it will continue to double down on the things that made it so successful last year; electrification, expanded distribution, and excellence in execution.

According to Hertz’s earnings report from this morning, the company earned a record $8.7 billion in revenue during 2022, $2 billion of which was earned in Q4 of the year. On top of that, Hertz had a record GAAP net income of $2.1 billion in 2022, reaching $3.36 per diluted share. Key financial contributors include a heightened EBITDA margin of 27% and increased fleet utilization globally compared to 2021.