Hertz Is Finding Addition Of Tesla To Fleet Is Improving Customer Satisfaction Levels

Tesla vehicles are increasing Hertz’s customer satisfaction as the company gets better use of electric vehicles. The rental car company is also adding more EVs to its fleet.

Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.

The rental car company said that it expects to have all 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022 – though Tesla didn’t seem to be completely on board with that timeline.