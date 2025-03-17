Hertz Is Selling A 2024 Silverado EV With Only 800 Miles On It For Half Price

Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Hertz seems to have fully recovered. The car rental company is constantly renewing its fleet, even selling vehicles purchased no further than last year. This barely driven 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV with only 808 miles on the clock is one of them.

The version that Hertz is selling is the Silverado RST - Extended Range Crew Cab. The model starts at $89,395 before options. However, checking a few option boxes in the online configurator will take it way above the $100,000 mark.

Meanwhile, the car rental company is selling this 2024 Silverado EV for just $54,178, which is a bit over half the price of a brand-new truck.