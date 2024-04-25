Hertz Loses $392 Million Due To EV Depreciation

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. reported a loss that was nearly three times worse than analysts expected as it accelerated sales of electric vehicles to reduce its fleet of Tesla Inc. models that have weighed on profits for the past year. The company said it lost $1.28 a share, or $392 million, against analyst expectation for a loss of 44 cents a share. The car rental company took a $195 million charge for the depreciation of an additional 10,000 EVs that Hertz is now holding for sale. While the company met revenue expectations, it is trying to quickly work past its failed bet on electric vehicles that resulted in lower rental rates and higher costs.



