Hertz Makes Offer For EV Customers To Buy The Car They Are Driving At A Steal Of A Deal

Hertz is culling its portfolio of EVs in response to the sharp depreciation affecting some of its most popular models, including the Tesla Model 3. In what appears to be an aggressive effort to offload these vehicles, the rental giant has begun reaching out directly to customers currently renting them, offering an opportunity to purchase the cars outright on the spot. While we haven’t been able to find an announcement from Hertz directly regarding the scheme, a Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of an email they received from Hertz while renting a 2023 Tesla Model 3. In the email, Hertz offered the renter the chance to buy the EV for just $17,913.



Hertz trying to sell you the car you’re currently renting now?

byu/mkzio92 inHertzRentals









Read Article