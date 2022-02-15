Hertz Ordered To Release 1000's Of Records Over Fake Vehicle Thefts

It wasn't too long ago when it appeared Hertz rental car company was emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with an ace up its sleeve. Thanks to a deal with Tesla, Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 examples of the Tesla Model 3 at a value of around $4.4 billion.

A few days later, then-new CEO (former Ford CEO) Mark Fields said he may double the initial order if the EV rental program goes well, though at around the same Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated no official contract had been signed by the two companies. That's probably the last thing on Hertz's mind right now.