Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas In Largest EV Order In History

Agent009 submitted on 10/25/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:03 AM

Views : 390 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

Hertz Global Holdings Inc has placed an order for a whopping 100,000 Teslas in a huge first step toward electrifying its rental-car fleet and in the process mainstreaming EVs.

Bloomberg reported the news a few minutes ahead of the press release, with sources who asked not to be identified, and said that it represents around $4.2 billion of revenue for Tesla. It will be the single-largest purchase ever for electric vehicles. The cars will be delivered over the next 14 months from an already tight supply of Tesla vehicles.

