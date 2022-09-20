Hertz Orders 175,000 Electric Cars From GM In Addition To 65,000 From Polestar

After its massive order of Tesla vehicles, Hertz now announces another huge order of electric vehicles, this time for 175,000 EVs from GM.

Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.

The rental car company said that it expects to have all 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, though Tesla didn’t seem to be completely on board with that timeline.

In April, Hertz announced that it is also adding up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar to its fleet over the next five years.

Now it is adding GM electric vehicles to its fleet with its biggest EV order yet.