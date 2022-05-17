Hertz Pilot Program Allows Drivers To Experience EVs First Hand

Car rental agencies have been talking about adding EVs to their fleets for years, and Teslas have been offered for rent in early-adopter markets such as Norway (and elsewhere on the freelance rental platform Turo). Now things are now starting to move more quickly. Rental giant Hertz gave the EV industry a boost with last year’s announcement that it would add up to 100,000 Teslas to its fleet.



Car rentals and EVs could be a powerful combination—a new report from the Electrification Coalition details the lessons learned from a test deployment of EVs in a large rental car fleet. The report shares key findings from the Drive Electric Orlando Rental Pilot, which incentivized travelers to rent EVs in Orlando, the largest rental car market in the US.



